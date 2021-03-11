BitcoinZ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,606.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $21,606.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 304.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.