Bitnation Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $269.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bitnation has a market cap of $124,787.31 and $269.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

