BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $768,287.81 and approximately $204,602.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00070231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

