BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $231.48 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $231.48 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018379 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,963,186,342 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.