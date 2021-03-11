BitZ Token (BZ) Market Cap Hits $47.34 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, BitZ Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. BitZ Token has a market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 672,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 123,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

