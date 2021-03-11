BIZZCOIN Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $368,020.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00699009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,060 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

