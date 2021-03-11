Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $78.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.46 million to $88.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $312.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $360.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $340.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $379.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 550,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

