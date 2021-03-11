BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0879 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,533,789 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

