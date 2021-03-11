BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 91.0% in February

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the February 11th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,116. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

