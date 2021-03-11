BlackRock Inc. Acquires 168,849 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.70% of The Children’s Place worth $114,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.