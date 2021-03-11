BlackRock Inc. Acquires 190,905 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.46% of The Andersons worth $116,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 584.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

