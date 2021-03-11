BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.18% of Fulgent Genetics worth $103,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

