BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.70% of OneSpan worth $106,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 52.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.