BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

