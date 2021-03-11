BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $716.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

