BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the February 11th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,253. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.