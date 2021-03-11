BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 14,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

