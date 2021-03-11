BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

