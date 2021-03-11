Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.38

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 1040437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.