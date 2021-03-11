Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.38

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 1040437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
