BLAST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 131% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $54,174.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006547 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,653,122 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.