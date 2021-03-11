Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $937.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.74 million to $1.00 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

