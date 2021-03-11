Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.64% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $44,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.