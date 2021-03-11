Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Short Interest Up 385.7% in February

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives tream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

