Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Short Interest Up 385.7% in February

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile
