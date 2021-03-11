Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Analysis

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 5 5 0 2.50 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $5.61, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.54 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -13.44 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -6.11% -0.67% -0.54% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Sphere beats TrueCar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

