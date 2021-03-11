Blueknight Energy Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

BKEP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 2,078,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,261. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Blueknight Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

