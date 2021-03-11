B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BMRRY opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

