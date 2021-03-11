BMO Capital Markets Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to $12.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

