BMO Capital Markets Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.
NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
