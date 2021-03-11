BMO Capital Markets Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

