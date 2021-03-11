BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMPI stock traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.97 ($1.79). 83,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,960. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.58.
BMO Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.