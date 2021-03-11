BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMPI stock traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.97 ($1.79). 83,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,960. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.58.

BMO Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

