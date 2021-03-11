BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €56.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €56.70 ($66.71) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.80 ($60.94).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €52.76 ($62.07) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

