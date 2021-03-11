BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.41 ($59.30).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP opened at €52.59 ($61.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.06. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.