Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.37

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.37 and traded as high as C$38.18. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.79, with a volume of 62,690 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.05.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.