Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 5.45% of Boingo Wireless worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

WIFI opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

