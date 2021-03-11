BOLT (BOLT) Trading 105.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $10.19 million and $624,986.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 105.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.