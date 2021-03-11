BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $213,947.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $618,732.65 and $213,947.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,398.15 or 0.99683868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00105365 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003231 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,533 coins and its circulating supply is 911,745 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

