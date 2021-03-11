Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.60.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

