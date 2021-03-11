Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $39.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

BCEI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,710. The company has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

