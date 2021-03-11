Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNEFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

