Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

