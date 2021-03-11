BonusCloud (BXC) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $755,658.73 and $28,654.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

