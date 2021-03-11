Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,352 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.83% of Booking worth $2,581,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,566,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $72.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,441.82. 8,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,992.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

