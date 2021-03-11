BOOM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,582.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $9,582.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,193,263 coins and its circulating supply is 782,162,530 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.