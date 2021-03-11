Boosted Finance Price Down 12% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $58.91 or 0.00103854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $99,511.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00504496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00071929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.65 or 0.00530013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00074776 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

