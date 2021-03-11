Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a growth of 263.3% from the February 11th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Boralex has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

