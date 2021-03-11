BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.