BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of BorgWarner worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

