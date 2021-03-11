Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $127.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

