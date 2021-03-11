Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,834,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 8.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $114,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 276,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,759. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

