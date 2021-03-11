Bottos Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $136,155.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00051748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00705720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.