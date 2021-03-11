Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,709.53 or 0.04753656 BTC on major exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

